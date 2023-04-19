Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $12.95. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 70,980 shares trading hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

(Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.