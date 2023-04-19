DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading 5.2% Higher

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 42,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 68,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $495.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

About DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.