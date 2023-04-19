DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading 5.2% Higher

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 42,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 68,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
DXP Enterprises Trading Up 3.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $495.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.