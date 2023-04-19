EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.21 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. EAC has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $2,284.91 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00324140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0174351 USD and is down -11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,638.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

