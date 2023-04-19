ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares traded.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.