eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $586.87 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. eCash has a total market cap of $586.87 million and $9.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,278.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00434046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00118879 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00028427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,365,217,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,365,242,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.