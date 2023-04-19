Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $555.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

