EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.58

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 10591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EDPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Stories

