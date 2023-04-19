Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EDUC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 9,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

