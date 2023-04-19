Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
EDUC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 9,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
