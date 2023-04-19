Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $25.75 on Wednesday, hitting $457.33. 2,960,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.27 and its 200 day moving average is $491.48. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

