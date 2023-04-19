Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $369.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

