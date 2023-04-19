Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 78.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.2% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.47. 2,172,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

