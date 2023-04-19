Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $40,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $369.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.76. The firm has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.