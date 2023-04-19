EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EMCORE Stock Down 6.5 %

EMKR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,241,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,456,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMKR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

About EMCORE

Get Rating

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Further Reading

