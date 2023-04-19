Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

