Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of EMR opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

