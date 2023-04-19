Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Up 9.7%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). Approximately 6,713,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 1,384,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
The firm has a market capitalization of £51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.09.
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
