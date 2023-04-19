Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.33

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 36839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

