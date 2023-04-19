Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,210 ($27.35) to GBX 2,100 ($25.99) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.27) to GBX 1,892 ($23.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.75) to GBX 1,930 ($23.88) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of GMVHF stock remained flat at $16.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Entain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

