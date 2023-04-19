EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003999 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $112.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,630,947 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

