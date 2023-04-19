EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

EQT has increased its dividend by an average of 66.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EQT has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. 4,630,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,846,144. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

