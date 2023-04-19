EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 126,067,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 49,796,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

EQTEC Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About EQTEC

(Get Rating)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.