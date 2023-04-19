Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.05-7.35 EPS.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,718. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

