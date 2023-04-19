ESL Trust Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,048,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 12,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

