Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $249.13 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $249.13 billion and approximately $8.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,087.52 or 0.06913460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003037 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 119,344,051 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

