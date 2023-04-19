Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.54 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $237.08 billion and $12.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,986.49 or 0.06795272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00067567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 119,344,051 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

