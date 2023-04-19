Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 180,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,497 shares of company stock valued at $155,036. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.