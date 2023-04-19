Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 58,969 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Expedia Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.61.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 305,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $196.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

