Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,160.3 days.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $38.56.
Experian Company Profile
