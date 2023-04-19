Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,160.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

