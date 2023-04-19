F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-$11.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. F5 also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.78-$2.90 EPS.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,160. F5 has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $207.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.21.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.