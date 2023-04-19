Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile



Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

