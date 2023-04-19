FidoMeta (FMC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

