Financial Analysis: iHuman (NYSE:IH) vs. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 2.54 $1.91 million $0.01 358.36 iHuman $142.89 million 1.24 $15.92 million $0.30 11.00

iHuman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 0.71% 0.59% 0.39% iHuman 10.98% 15.51% 9.06%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gaotu Techedu and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 63.69%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than iHuman.

Risk and Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iHuman beats Gaotu Techedu on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

