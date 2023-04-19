Financial Review: Reed’s (REED) & Its Competitors

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.27, indicating that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.34 Reed’s Competitors $6.94 billion $442.21 million 19.01

Analyst Ratings

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reed’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 106 535 966 68 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.15% -1,083.53% -1.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

