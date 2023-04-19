First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after buying an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Shares of MU traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. 3,877,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,056,351. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

