First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.29. 125,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $118.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

