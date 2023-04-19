First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV remained flat at $34.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,668 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.