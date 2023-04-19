First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,186 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.70. The stock had a trading volume of 289,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,835. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.