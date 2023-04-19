First Business Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,601. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

