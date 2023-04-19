First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.