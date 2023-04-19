First National Trust Co Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Shares of C opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.