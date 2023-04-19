First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

GRID stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $716.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

