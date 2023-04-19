Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Flexsteel Industries

In related news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

