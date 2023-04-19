Foresight Autonomous Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 21st (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 4.9 %

FRSX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth $140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

