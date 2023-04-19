ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at ForgeRock

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 122,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,472,579.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $42,868.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,533,218.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,131 shares of company stock worth $8,717,292. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ForgeRock Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet cut ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

ForgeRock stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 346,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

