Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $365.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.