Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.28 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

