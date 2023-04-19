Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

