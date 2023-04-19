Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

NYSE:A opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

