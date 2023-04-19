Forsta AP Fonden Sells 164,100 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ED opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

