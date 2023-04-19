Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $153.23. 151,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,378. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $168.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

